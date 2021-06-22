Jeffrey Donaldson to be next leader of DUP

MP Jeffrey Donaldson is to be the next leader of the DUP after running unopposed in his bid for the post.

Mr Donaldson, who is the MP for Lagan Valley, was the only candidate to announce he was standing for the position.

DUP sources have said they expect the leadership position to be a “coronation” rather than a contest.

Nominations closed at noon on Tuesday, with ratification of the next leader due to take place at a meeting of the DUP’s Executive on Saturday.

The process to find a new party leader was initiated on Thursday when the outgoing leader, Edwin Poots, resigned after only three weeks in office.

He lost the support of his party after he went ahead with the nomination of his close ally Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on the basis of a deal brokered by the Northern Secretary on Irish language and other cultural legislation.

Mr Poots narrowly beat Mr Donaldson by 19-17 votes in the DUP’s first ever leadership election in May. It was triggered after the former party leader and first minister, Arlene Foster, announced her intention to resign after a majority of Assembly members and MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Announcing his candidacy on Monday, Mr Donaldson said that as leader, his “number one issue” would be tackling the Northern Ireland protocol, which is opposed by unionists.

He also called for unity “in the face of the threats posed to Northern Ireland by the protocol” and said that as leader he would “ensure that the [UK]government doesn’t just listen, but recognises the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol”.

He warned that failure to act would “undoubtedly have consequences for the stability of our political institutions and the prosperity of our economy” but did not threaten to collapse the Assembly.

The DUP, he said, needs to “unite as a party and take heed of the challenges that Northern Ireland faces”.

He said: “We need to restore confidence and faith in our party and to work with other unionists of a like mind to broaden the appeal of unionism and secure the Union for the future.

“We need to deliver tangible results for the people who have put their faith in us and that also means building bridges across our divided communities and developing what a shared future means for everyone in Northern Ireland regardless of their background or belief.

“I believe that if I am elected leader, I can help the party deliver on these issues and put the Democratic Unionist Party on the path to victory at next year’s election,” Mr Donaldson said.

Meanwhile, Mr Poots has denied that he orchestrated a move to depose Ms Foster as DUP leader and said he only agreed to put his name forward to replace her after being approached by colleagues.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Poots referred to the party move against Mrs Foster, which resulted in the majority of party MLAs signing a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Mr Poots rejected the suggestion he had orchestrated the plot against Mrs Foster.

He said: “That is just not factual in terms of the Arlene Foster issue. I did sign the paper but that was a collective of individuals.

“There was 85 per cent of the Assembly group, so that wasn’t something that was motivated by any individual.

“I did not choose to be leader or stand for leadership until people approached me thereafter, and there were particular reasons why they wanted me to do it.”

Mr Poots said he would support Mr Donaldson as leader and called for an end to infighting within the DUP. – Additional reporting: PA