‘It’s an honour to be here’: Donald Trump lands in Ireland

Donald Trump has landed at Shannon Airport, kicking off his first visit to Ireland since becoming US president.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania landed shortly before 4.45pm. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister of State Pat Breen, who is a local TD, and Shannon Group chairwoman Rose Hynes were among those waiting close to the runway to greet the couple.

Mr Varadkar and the Trumps then sat into a Chevrolet SUV, marked with US emblems, which drove to the terminal, where the two leaders are to hold a bilateral meeting in the VIP suite.

In comments to the media gathered at the airport, Mr Trump said “it’s an honour to be here” with “his friend” Mr Varadkar.

“We love the Irish,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said it was a great honour to welcome Mr Trump to Ireland.

US president Donald Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speak to the media at Shannon Airport ahead of their bilateral meeting. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters.

Mr Trump noted the relationship between Ireland and the US in trade terms and said he and the Taoiseach would be discussing Brexit.

The US president said he believed the border issues posed by Brexit would be worked out and that the identity of the next UK prime minister would have some bearing on how things end up.

Tax rate

He commented on Ireland’s “low” corporation tax rate and also said the visit was not about promoting his golf club at Doonbeg. Mr Trump also spoke about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un.

Mrs Trump is to attend a cultural event at the airport while the Taoiseach and US president meet.

Mr and Mrs Trump are later due to travel some 60km to the Trump International Golf Course at Doonbeg via Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

The Trumps flew to Shannon from Southampton having attended an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, the final event of their three-day state visit to Britain.

They will return to Shannon Airport early on Thursday to fly to Caen in France to attend further events commemorating the end of the second World War. The Trumps are then due to return to Ireland in the afternoon.

Air Force Two carrying US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump lands at Shannon Airport in Co Clare on Wednesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United States Dan Mulhall, the Government’s special US envoy John Deasy, and Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, who has a longtime interest in US affairs, are expected to attend a dinner hosted by White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday in Doonbeg.

A golf outing is anticipated on Friday morning before Mr Trump’s entourage leaves that afternoon.

Protests

Gardaí in Co Clare are not expecting any trouble from demonstrators protesting Mr Trump’s visit. Shannon gardaí are coordinating a large operation for the two-day visit, with 1,500 uniformed officers on the ground, supported by 500 personnel from specialist units.

A control room has been set up at Shannon Garda station with camera feeds monitoring the airport, Doonbeg village and Mr Trump’s golf resort itself.

Feeds from two dozen surveillance cameras set up ahead of the visit are also being streamed to Garda headquarters in Dublin. Surveillance cameras monitoring the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel have been equipped with night vision capabilities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Shannon Chief Supt Michael Gubbins said: “This is quite a large operation here in Clare, I suppose the last big operation like this would have been when President Bush visited in 2004.

“Obviously when you put members on the ground and you do something like this there is expenses involved, but it’s not just the garda operation, there are other bodies involved in this, and I suppose in relation to the cost that will be worked out when the visit is done.”

Chief Supt Gubbins added that the full cost of policing Mr Trump’s visit would be finalised after he departs.

Dinners

More than 8,500 dinners a day would be served to gardaí on duty, and 40,000 bottles of water had been stockpiled, Chief Supt Gubbins said.

Gardaí did not know how many demonstrators would take part in a protest outside of Shannon Airport, Chief Supt Gubbins said.

“We’re in regular contact with the organisers of the peace protest, we have a good relationship with them, so we’ll keep in touch with them and manage that as we go along,” he said.

Other anti-Trump protests are also planned for Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Belfast and Derry.

More than 30 groups, political parties, and civil society organisations will take part in the protests, co-ordinated under the umbrella body ‘Stop Trump Ireland’. The protest campaign have not organised demonstrations for Doonbeg.