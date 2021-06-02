Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors meet at Trinity College

The ambassadors of Israel and Palestine to Ireland have appeared together at a joint forum in Dublin for the first time.

Ophir Kariv of Israel and Jilan Wahba of Palestine both spoke at the event organised by the Sonar Diplomacy, a non-profit which promotes multiculturalism and diplomacy, in Trinity College on Monday.

The event was not publicised ahead of time due to security concerns, the group said.

Organisers say it is the first time ambassadors from both nations have taken part in a joint forum.

The two ambassadors spoke generally about their work and the importance of diplomacy but, under prearranged rules, did not address the recent violence between the two states.

They did not speak to each other directly, instead addressing their remarks to the audience. However, it is understood both representatives spoke on the sidelines of the event.

Mr Kariv and Ms Wahba said they would be willing to meet again. “I would be extremely happy to discuss with my counterpart the ambassador of Palestine again,” Mr Kariv said.

“Misinformation and disinformation are important components in this conflict, we notice the easy lack of real information. If you want to learn things from different perspective: fine, but make sure you get to know the facts. There are always narratives but first of all: facts,” he said, according to remarks published by the Sonar Diplomacy.

“The most important things to become a diplomat are to read and observe. Observe how the people act and you balance in consequence. And then read every day, read, read, read all the time,” Ms Wahba said.

“Never underestimate someone younger or older: listen to the people. Learn how to listen before you speak: let the people talk. We have two ears but only one mouth, which shows well how listening is important.”

Organisers called the event “a first constructive symbol towards better communication for more peaceful relations”.

“It was agreed prior to the event that it would focus on their roles as ambassadors and not on events happening abroad,” said Trinity student and organiser Yann Blake.

“It was interesting to see how positive they were about each other, regardless of events happening abroad.”

Tensions have been high between both states in the wake of an 11-day conflict last month which left 250 people dead, most of them in Gaza. A truce agreed on May 21st appears to be holding, with both Hamas and the Israeli government claiming victory.

Meanwhile, former minister for justice Alan Shatter, writing in one of Israel’s biggest selling newspapers, has accused the Irish Government of engaging “in an orgy of condemnation of Israel.”

In a strongly-worded column, Mr Shatter said a Dáil motion to label illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory as “annexation” was the climax of a “toxic debate” started by Sinn Féin.

The motion was “anti-Semitic” and an attempt to achieve a “Judenrein” in east Jerusalem and West Bank, he said, using a Nazi term for an area where all Jewish people had been removed during the Holocaust.

Mr Shatter also accused Minister for Foreign Affairs, and his former Fine Gael colleague, Simon Coveney, of berating and publicly embarrassing Israel’s ambassador recently while also hosting a “friendly meeting in Dublin with Iran’s foreign minister.

“No public criticism was voiced of Iran for its many threats to eliminate Israel, for its funding and training of terrorists or for cheering on Hamas rockets, Mr Shatter wrote.

“Official photos were published of two happy ministers bumping elbows and clearly smiling behind their Covid masks.”