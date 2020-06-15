Irish Times poll: Varadkar to leave taoiseach’s office at ratings peak

Numbers not so good for Martin while most Green voters support entering government

Pat Leahy Political Editor
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaves Government Buildings at the end of coalition talks on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The first Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll since the general election reveals a political landscape transformed by the pandemic.

Three months after voters resolved to relieve Leo Varadkar of his responsibilities and replace him with – well, with someone else – they now reward him and his Government with his highest approval ratings ever. Support for his party has surged, while a majority of voters are now happy to see Fine Gael remain in government.

