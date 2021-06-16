Irish Times poll: Sinn Féin establishes clear polling lead

As the first anniversary of the formation of the Coalition Government approaches, it is the Opposition that makes the news today, as Sinn Féin establishes a clear polling lead with the highest level of support ever measured for the party in the long series of Irish Times Ipsos MRBI polls.

With 31 per cent support, the party enjoys a clear lead over its nearest rivals in Fine Gael, which sees a three-point drop in support today to 27 per cent. And Sinn Féin has a commanding 11-point advantage over Fianna Fáil, which is at 20 per cent today.