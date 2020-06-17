Irish Times Poll: Little enthusiasm among voters for tackling climate change
Choice for Greens is to take its winnings in the three-party coalition or risk them in pursuit of a ‘greener’ prize
Just 4% of Fianna Fáil voters and 4% of Fine Gael voters nominated climate change as their number one priority. Photograph: Getty Images
An intense debate is raging in the Green Party over the programme for government and whether it goes far enough to achieve Green objectives to decarbonise the economy and tackle climate change.
However, the findings in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll suggest that for the public tackling climate change is far down the list of priorities it wants the next government to address.