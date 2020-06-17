Irish Times Poll: Little enthusiasm among voters for tackling climate change

Choice for Greens is to take its winnings in the three-party coalition or risk them in pursuit of a ‘greener’ prize

Updated: about 4 hours ago
Pat Leahy Political Editor

Just 4% of Fianna Fáil voters and 4% of Fine Gael voters nominated climate change as their number one priority. Photograph: Getty Images

Just 4% of Fianna Fáil voters and 4% of Fine Gael voters nominated climate change as their number one priority. Photograph: Getty Images

An intense debate is raging in the Green Party over the programme for government and whether it goes far enough to achieve Green objectives to decarbonise the economy and tackle climate change.

However, the findings in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll suggest that for the public tackling climate change is far down the list of priorities it wants the next government to address.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.