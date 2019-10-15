Irish Times poll: Leo does a Lazarus with ratings jump
Taiseach sees his approval rating increase 15 points to 51 per cent
The Taoiseach’s upswing does not translate into a surge in support for Fine Gael
Only last May we in The Irish Times were asking if Leo Varadkar’s slide in popularity was terminal. Now he gives a Lazarus performance with his approval ratings shooting up 15 points to 51 per cent.
His bold decision last week to “give it a Wirral” and meet Boris Johnson for a three-hour bilateral has paid dividends, at least at the time the poll sample was being surveyed between Friday and Sunday.