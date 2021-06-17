Irish Times poll lays bare pandemic’s impact on political landscape

Public appears to endorse Government’s Covid approach, but SF tide continues to rise

Damian Loscher

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has seen a jump in his satisfaction rating. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sinn Féin is on top again, with its highest-ever rating in an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll of support for the parties. Our latest such poll shows Sinn Féin on 31 per cent (up three points), ahead of Fine Gael, which has slipped three points to 27 per cent.

Fianna Fáil remains some way adrift of Sinn Féin and Fine Gael, although it has closed the gap considerably in this June poll, jumping six points to 20 per cent. The Green Party (on 6 per cent) and Labour (on 3 per cent) are unchanged. Independents and smaller parties combined attract 13 per cent of the vote (down six points). Within this bloc are People Before Profit/Solidarity (on 2 per cent) and Social Democrats (on 2 per cent).

