Irish Times poll: Fine Gael slides, Sinn Féin surges

Inside Politics: Latest poll is led by Fianna Fáil and injects new urgency into election campaign

Updated: less than a minute ago
Harry McGee

Party leader satisfaction ratings, as measured in the first campaign poll for Election 2020 for The Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI

There’s nothing like an opinion poll to give an electric jolt to a campaign. Not that this campaign was moribund, but the first Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey has certainly injected a new urgency into the remaining two-and-a-half weeks of the campaign.

There’s a big slide for Fine Gael, a massive surge for Sinn Féin and steady-as-she-goes for Fianna Fáil.

