There’s nothing like an opinion poll to give an electric jolt to a campaign. Not that this campaign was moribund, but the first Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey has certainly injected a new urgency into the remaining two-and-a-half weeks of the campaign.

There’s a big slide for Fine Gael, a massive surge for Sinn Féin and steady-as-she-goes for Fianna Fáil.