Irish Times focus groups show the Republic is a nation grappling with change

Discussions suggest voters want something different but are unsure of what that means

Pat Leahy Political Editor

Ipsos MRBI and the Irish Times have run focus groups leading up to the last weekend of the general election to research the desire for political change with the electorate.

A week before citizens go to the polls to elect a new Dáil and government, Ireland appears to be a country grappling with the idea of change.

The desire for it is widespread – evident across all demographics, geographical areas and classes – and the party or leader that can tap into this mood for change is set for a big day next Saturday.

