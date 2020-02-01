Irish Times focus groups show the Republic is a nation grappling with change
Discussions suggest voters want something different but are unsure of what that means
A week before citizens go to the polls to elect a new Dáil and government, Ireland appears to be a country grappling with the idea of change.
The desire for it is widespread – evident across all demographics, geographical areas and classes – and the party or leader that can tap into this mood for change is set for a big day next Saturday.