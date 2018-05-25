Irish Times exit poll to give projected abortion referendum result tonight

The Irish Times will publish a referendum exit poll later this evening which will give the projected results of the vote on the Eighth Amendment.

The count begins on Saturday morning as turnout looks set to surpass previous referendums.

The exit poll is being conducted by Ipsos/MRBI among 4,000 respondents at 160 polling stations in every constituency. Interviewing began at 7am on Friday as the first voters went to the polls, and continued throughout the day. Interviewing will also continue throughout the evening as voters cast their ballots.

Exit polls have demonstrated a high degree of accuracy in the past. Today’s poll is estimated to have a margin of error of +/- 1.5 per cent.

Voting is continuing across the country, with turnout reported to be already up to 40 per cent in some parts of Dublin. Polling stations remain open until 10pm, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be begin at 9am tomorrow.