Irish position on post-Brexit Border is not ‘land grab’ for NI, Coveney says

The “stubborn” Irish position in the Brexit negotiations is not a “land grab” for Northern Ireland or a “stepping stone” to a united Ireland, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney also said that the Ministers of today would not be thanked in the future if they did not take a strong position in the negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

He was speaking during a session on Brexit at the Fine Gael national conference in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

The Saturday morning session also heard from Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs Frances Fitzgerald, Chief Whip Joe McHugh, Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle.

Both Mr Coveney and Ms Fitzgerald repeated that there must be no regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to avoid a hard Border.

Mr Coveney said the Government’s position is “consistent, firm and stubborn” that there should be no “regulatory divergence” post Brexit, in order to allow for a “functioning all-island economy”.

He was speaking after serious tensions emerged in the Brexit talks this week, with the UK rejecting an EU suggestion that Northern Ireland could remain in the European single market and customs union after Brexit.

The Irish Government wants the UK to spell out in detail how it intends to avoid a hard Border before allowing the talks proceed to the next phase. The European Council has to decide that sufficient progress has been made on citizens’s rights, the so-called divorce bill and Irish specific issues before negotiations can move on to a transition phase and a future trading relationship between the UK and EU.

“We essentially operate to the same rule book, it is the same regulatory model,” Mr Coveney said of the existing relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

“That is why this is so important now, relatively early on in these negotiations, that this really matters.”

United Ireland

He said the Irish position is not a “land grab” or a “stepping stone towards a United Ireland” and that ministers “we won’t be thanked for the consequences” of not taking a hard line.

It is essential to keep a functioning all-island economy, he said. A no-deal Brexit scenario would lead to significant levies, such as 60 per cent on beef.

“We need a future trading relationship with Britain. Our relationship and our economic relationship will remain strong.”

Ms Fitzgerald said that those businesses who are not prepared for the effects of Brexit need to get ready.

Mr McHugh said it is important that the Stormont Executive is back up and running and it is important to ensure Northern Ireland’s interests are represented during the Brexit process.