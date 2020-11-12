Irish people abroad should not book flights home for Christmas yet, Varadkar says

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has advised Irish people intending to come home from abroad for Christmas not to book their flights at the moment.

Mr Varadkar said in the Dáil: “I know that’s difficult. I know that’s tough but Christmas is six weeks away and it’s too soon for people to be booking flights to come home.”

The Tánaiste said he had been watching Reeling in the Years, the RTÉ television programme that showcases events and music of individual years in the past.

“In 1967 there was a foot and mouth outbreak in England and people were asked not to come and they didn’t and foot and mouth didn’t come to Ireland.

“I’m not saying it’s the same but certainly we’re not in the position at this point to advise people that it’s safe to come home for Christmas.

“I know that’s a tough message to hear but that is the case at the moment.”

He was responding during Leaders’ Question to Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall.

She said that in the event of large numbers of people arriving in Ireland needing to take a test within five days of arrival, a significant number of those people were likely to test positive, and she asked if the Government was satisfied it had the capacity to deal with this. She also wanted to know the level of modelling that had been done.

Mr Varadkar said some modelling had been done about the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 in January.

“I don’t know exactly to what extent international modelling feeds into that,” he said, adding that he would have to check that out.

But in relation to the European regulations, Ireland had signed up to with the EU traffic light system that did not require a double test.

“That’s at the discretion of individual member states to decide to us.”

He said Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) had advised that a double test would be better “and of course it would. Any laboratory test creates false negatives and if you have a test twice you’re less likely to have a false negative twice”.

It’s the “kind of Swiss cheese analogy that people use”.

Under the EU traffic light system anyone from a green designated country will not have to take a test. Those from an amber region should have a negative test before they get on the aeroplane.

“Where implications might arise is for people coming from a red zone,” and if they test positive. “That’s what we have to work on.”