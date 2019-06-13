Irish Government is ‘driving us all’ to a no-deal Brexit – Donaldson

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson has accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of being the “the first Irish Taoiseach to subcontract Northern Ireland policy to the EU Commission” as he hit out at what he says are “seismic” problems with the Brexit backstop.

Mr Donaldson, who is the party’s chief whip, is addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin this evening on Brexit and Northern Ireland.

The DUP is stridently opposed to the backstop plan to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after the United Kingdom exits the European Union.

“It has been rejected by the House of Commons on three occasions and every shade of unionism in Northern Ireland opposes it. If we are to lay a foundation which the next generation, both north and south can build upon, then we must recognise, before it is too late, that there is a seismic problem with the backstop.”

He said the issue should not be treated like a “diplomatic football match where one side must win and the other lose”.

“We must step back and learn from history and work for a sensible and sustainable deal which can be supported by all sides.”

Engagement

Hitting out at Mr Varadkar, Mr Donaldson said the Irish Government has not done enough to engage all communities on the Brexit issue.

“Despite the absence of the political institutions, the Irish Government could have done more to engage, understand and reach a consensus way forward. They failed to do so.

“Leo Varadkar is the first Irish Taoiseach to subcontract Northern Ireland policy to the EU Commission, instead of emulating Sean Lemass, who tried to settle the border issue, not by bringing outsiders in to lean on unionists but by means of trilateral talks between Belfast, Dublin and London.”

He said Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney knew from an early stage that the border was sensitive.

“But they viewed that not as a delicate matter where consensus was needed but rather as a bargaining chip which could be used by Brussels. At a time when cool heads were needed in Brussels, Leo Varadkar was photocopying articles from the Irish Times about a 1972 Provisional IRA bombing of a customs post.”

Mr Donaldson was referring to a dinner of European leaders in Brussels where Mr Varadkar presented a copy of The Irish Times to emphasise the importance of the Border issue in Brexit discussions.

Irish Times public affairs editor, Simon Carswell, had written about the IRA bombing of a Border customs post in 1972 that left nine people dead.

Four customs officials, two lorry drivers and three IRA men died in the explosion at Newry customs clearing station.

Frustration

Mr Donaldson said he believes the Irish Government are “driving us all” towards a no-deal Brexit and said he was frustrated by Mr Varadkar’s approach to the issue.

“There is no correlation between EU membership and terrorism on this island. What frustrates me further by Leo Varadkar’s approach is that no one was even talking about building border posts in 2018, other than the Sinn Féin amateur dramatics society in South Armagh. What we have witnessed over the last two years has been the politics of turning ploughshares into swords rather than the swords into ploughshares.”

“Not a single credible voice in unionism supports the backstop in its current form and Parliament has three times now overwhelmingly rejected the draft Withdrawal Agreement because of the backstop. Yet, Dublin continues to ignore this reality, takes a purely partisan view, has abandoned the need for consensus and is driving us all now towards a no deal Brexit.”