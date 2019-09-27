Ireland would prefer Brexit extension to no deal, says Coveney

Ireland’s focus in the Brexit talks is avoiding a no-deal but Dublin would be amenable to granting a further extension to the UK if no agreement can be reached, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Friday.

“From an Irish perspective we of course think an extension is preferable to a no deal but I think there would need to be good reason behind that ask for an extension,” he said.

He would not be drawn on whether that would have to be a general election in Britain. Speaking in Brussels after a regular meeting with the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Coveney told journalists there were “significant gaps between both sides” and said progress could not be made until the UK submitted substantial, legally operational proposals on an alternative to the backstop “which we simply haven’t seen yet”.

“Our focus in Ireland right now is working with Michel Barnier and his task force to try to find a way of avoiding a no deal and settling these issues to actually get a managed Brexit which moves us in to a transition period for a next two to four years that gives us space to hopefully design a future relationship for everybody,” Mr Coveney said.

“But until there’s a deal done, until there’s a withdrawal greed that can’t happen and there cannot be an agreement on a Withdrawal Agreement until we get a proposal which we simply haven’t seen yet.

“As a result the two sides are quite a long way apart in my view.” Mr Barnier is also due to meet the UK Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay on Friday.