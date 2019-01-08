Ireland would not object to Brexit delay, says Coveney

The Irish Government would not object to a request from the British government to delay Brexit should they seek an extension to avoid a damaging no-deal scenario, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking alongside German foreign minister Heiko Maas in Dublin, Mr Coveney told a press conference that a request from the UK seeking an extension of the Article 50 withdrawal from the EU on March 29th would need to be considered an EU level but that the Government would not resist such a request.

UK media reports on Tuesday claimed British officials were exploring the possibility of extending the withdrawal date as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms given the political divisions at Westminster to the proposed withdrawal agreement finalised in negotiations by the EU and the UK.

“From an Irish perspective, if such an ask happens and is justified, we won’t be standing in the way of that but that is really a matter for the British government to make decisions on,” Mr Coveney said.

Heiko Maas and Tánaiste Simon Coveney meet at the Global Ireland 2025: Making it Happen conference, at Dublin Castle. Photograph: PA

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs stressed, however, that British prime minister Theresa May had made it clear that the UK would be leaving the EU as planned on March 29th.

Focus

“That is why all the focus now needs to be on the deal and providing the clarifications and reassurance around the detail of that deal,” said Mr Coveney.

Stephen Barclay, the British Brexit secretary, discounted the possibility that the UK government might delay an exit beyond March 29th.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning that the government’s policy was still to leave on March 29th. UK digital minister Margot James said on Monday that Britain might have to extend article 50 if Ms May lost next week’s parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Dublin after speaking at a conference alongside Mr Coveney that he did not really want to think about “the possibility of extending article 50 here and now” should Westminster reject the draft Brexit treaty in a vote next week because it would “devalue” efforts to debate and ratify the withdrawal agreement in the UK parliament.

a no-deal scenario is 'still an option, despite the serious damage that this would cause'

“I don’t think that this is what we ought to focus on today. Those who do so and who hope that is going to happen in order to have a better position for further negotiations run a great risk,” he said at Dublin Castle.

“Should Theresa May not get the majority for her proposal next week, it will be a very difficult situation indeed.”

The German minister said that a no-deal Brexit “would trigger disadvantages” for Germany and the EU and there would be economic disadvantages for Germany and other countries.

“It might have a negative effect on jobs in Germany and that is something that we intend to prevent at any possible cost,” he said.

Mr Maas also urged British politicians “to act responsibly” and unite behind the draft Brexit agreement to avoid a damaging no-deal scenario.

German minister for foreign affairs Heiko Maas speaks at the Global Ireland 2025: Making it Happen conference, at Dublin Castle. Photograph: PA

‘Up in the air’

He said less than three months before the UK’s exit from the EU, the final outcome was “up in the air” and a no-deal scenario was “still an option, despite the serious damage that this would cause on both sides.”

“There is too much at stake to take this lightly. We urge our British friends to act responsibly and unite behind the agreement that we have spent so much time and effort negotiation,” Mr Maas told an annual gathering of Irish ambassadors at Dublin Castle.

The German minister, a guest speaker at the Global Ireland 2025 conference, said EU member states were unified in “full solidarity with Ireland” behind the backstop guarantee in the draft Brexit agreement to avoid the return of a hard Irish border, pointing to the strength of standing together.

“We insisted and still do that a hard border dividing the Irish island is unacceptable. Some people called us stubborn,” Mr Maas told the conference.

“But the truth is avoiding a hard border in Ireland is a fundamental concern. It is a matter of principle, a question of identity for the European Union. A union that, more than anything else, serves one purpose: to build and maintain peace in Europe. ”

Mr Maas said Germans “understand how walls and borders can threaten peace.”

“We believe in the peace-making power of European unity, a belief we share with you, the Irish. Your Good Friday Agreement is living proof of this principle,” he said.

Speaking to the conference before introducing Mr Maas, Mr Coveney said “the time for wishful thinking” about Brexit was over. He urged UK politicians to “cast aside unrealistic options based on promises that simply cannot be delivered.”

No alternative

The Tánaiste encouraged British politicians to support the proposed Brexit agreement that has divided the UK parliament saying that there was no alternative “waiting to be dusted off somewhere.”

“These are fateful days and weeks in British politics,” Mr Coveney, the lead Government Minister on Brexit, told the conference.

The European Council was “ready to provide assurances” about the contentious backstop within the agreement that guarantees no hard border on the island of Ireland, he said.

The proposed Brexit agreement the table was “very best available” and achieved both vital goals of protecting the UK’s economy and the peace process in Northern Ireland.

He said the EU could not reopen the withdrawal agreement text, which is “the product of multiple compromises and highly detailed negotiations in across a wide range of areas over a two year period.”

“Believe me, the compromises were hard won on both sides,” he said, sharing a stage with Mr Maas.

As the prospect of a no-deal Brexit increases, Mr Coveney pressed British politicians to accept the deal.

“It is also wishful thinking to ignore the default outcome if nothing else is agreed - that default is a crash-out. Surely now is the time in Westminster for everyone, in government and in opposition, to cast aside unrealistic options based on promises that simply cannot be delivered,” he said.

“If that doesn’t happen quickly, in the absence of that realism, it is the hardliners who think no price is too high to pay for their version of Brexit who will win out to everybody else’s cost, most notably Ireland’s cost.”