Ireland would back extension over no-deal Brexit - Government sources

The European Parliament is unlikely to vote on the new Withdrawal Agreement until the British parliament has decided whether or not to ratify the deal.

The parliament’s Brexit Steering Group met this afternoon and decided to advise the leaders of the main groupings in Strasbourg to wait until Westminster had decided on the new deal before putting it to a vote.

If the European Parliament does not ratify the deal this week, it is not scheduled to meet in plenary session again until November. However, EU sources said a special plenary session could be convened next week to ratify the deal before the October 31st deadline if Westminster approves the agreement in the coming days. For now, however, sources in Brussels say that the EU is adopting - once again - a wait-and-see attitude.

Government sources here say the attitude in Dublin is the same. Informal contacts with the British government suggest there is some confidence in Downing Street that Boris Johnson can secure parliamentary approval for the agreement, despite the defeat on a related amendment last Saturday.

“All eyes on Westminster,” said one Government source, before adding: “again.”

Mr Johnson plans to present the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the House of Commons, though opposition MPs and Tory rebels are likely to table amendments, including one calling for a second referendum and another for the UK to remain in the EU customs union.

Ministers are likely to be briefed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney when they meet for the weekly Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning. The Taoiseach is also expected to speak to the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who is conducting a round of consultations with EU leaders after Mr Johnson formally requested an extension of the Brexit deadline in a letter sent on Saturday night. Mr Johnson also sent a letter advising against granting an exemption, but the EU regards the first letter as having legitimately requested an extension.

EU leaders declined to rule out an extension at last week’s Brussels summit in the event that Mr Johnson fails to get the deal passed at Westminster. While the EU’s position has been that an extension should only be passed if there is a clear purpose for it - such as a general election in the UK or a second referendum - privately Irish Government sources admit that in a choice between a no-deal exit and extension, for any reason, Dublin would back an extension.

It is thought that a short extension could be granted without the need for an summit of EU leaders, but a longer extension - as favoured by some in the UK - would require EU leaders to meet and the debate the issue before the end of the month.