Ireland will not engage in bilateral discussions with UK - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reiterated Ireland will not engage in bilateral discussions with the UK and that the EU remains opposed to the reopening of the withdrawal agreement, as required by all of the candidates remaining in the race be the UK’s next prime minister.

In a statement after a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in advance of today’s summit in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said “Brexit negotiations can only happen with the EU and not with individual governments, and . . . the Withdrawal Agreement won’t be reopened.

However, he indicated that the EU was willing to rewrite the political declaration which accompanies the withdrawal treaty, and which paves the way for the future trading relationship between the bloc and the UK once it leaves.

Mr Varadkar said that the he had a “very good meeting to review the current situation with Brexit.

“Michael Barnier stressed the unity of the 27 members with Ireland and its commitment to the Withdrawal Agreement,” the statement said.

“The Taoiseach and M Barnier acknowledged that we now await the election of a new UK Prime Minister and hearing about their proposed approach to Brexit,” it said.