Ireland South recount underway and expected to last until weekend

A full recount is underway of European election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency and is expected to last a number of days.

Both Cork City Council and the Court Services have released staff for the process, with some 120 counters counting the ballot papers with a further 20 supervisory staff involved in compiling the votes.

Ireland South Returning Officer Martin Harvey declined to comment on how long the count might take.

However, there has been some speculation the count could be finished at the weekend, with informed sources expressing surprise at some media reports that it could take up to 25 days to get a result.

The recount follows a request from outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada last Wednesday night as she faced losing her European Parliament seat to the Green Party’s Senator Grace O’Sullivan.

Ms Ní Riada polled 79,072 first preferences to Senator O’Sullivan’s 75,948 but by the 18th count Senator O’Sullivan had overtaken Ms Ní Riada, who was left trailing by 326 votes and facing the loss of her seat.

The count began this morning with one group of counters recounting Ms Ní Riada’s first-preference vote and another group recounting Senator O’Sullivan’s vote with both being scrutinised by party officials.

Fine Gael’s sitting MEP, Sean Kelly has already been elected, passing the quota of 119,866 on the ninth count to take the first seat with Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher taking the second seat on the 17th count.

The distribution of Mr Kelleher’s surplus left Independent Mick Wallace ahead of sitting Fine MEP Deirdre Clune, with Senator O’Sullivan ahead of Ms Ní Riada.

The order in which the seats are filled is important as the fifth and final seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union following a Brexit deal.

Twelve counties make up the European election constituency of Ireland South.