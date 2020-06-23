Ireland’s health workers have world’s highest rate of Covid-19, committee hears

Ireland has the highest rate of infection from coronavirus of health workers globally, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee has been told.

General secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Phil Ní Sheaghdha said nurses felt “applauded and abandoned” by the HSE and the State as they struggled to balance work with childcare.

She said she did not think the sacrifice nurses made to contribute to the health service could be matched by any other sector of the public service.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said an international comparison found Ireland had the highest rate of infection. She told Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly that the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) was a major issue.

In one case, a nurse was sent home for wearing a mask and it became an industrial relations issue which was resolved, she said.

She said “face masks should have been mandatory” from the start for all healthcare workers in healthcare settings and that infection rates fell dramatically once masks were worn.

Figures from the INMO showed that up to the end of May, a total of 8,018 cases of infection of healthcare workers were reported.

A survey by the organisation found that 60 per cent of nurses faced additional expenditure to enable them attend work. Some had a relative live with them to provide childcare, or ended up using all their leave and taking unpaid leave to mind their children because of lack of alternatives.

The INMO called for the costs to nurses and midwives of attending work to be repaid to them and they had to be prioritised when childcare services returned.

In an address to the committee which is looking at the impact of the pandemic, she said it was an “absolute scandal” that Ireland has the highest rate of infection.

She said there was a moratorium on recruitment since last May so staffing levels were particularly compromised.

She said there was a huge reliance on overseas recruitment with 1,819 nurses from non-EU countries, predominantly the Philippines and India, but because of Covid travel restrictions many were unable to travel.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that 88 per cent of those infected who work in the health service got the virus at work and had to absent themselves for 14 days.

Some 66 per cent or 4,823 remain out sick, and of that number 1,600 are categorised as nurses and midwives.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said “this puts enormous pressure on rosters”.

Childcare has always been a very difficult issue, she said, adding that 92 per cent of nurses and midwives are women.

She said that since March 13th when creches were closed, childcare “became a huge issue for our members”.

The survey by the INMO found that 27 per cent of all those who responded were reliant on crèches and with the pandemic the rate of childminding in childminders’ homes dropped from 27 per cent to 7.9 per cent, while childminding in the child’s home rose from 7 per cent to 11 per cent and care from grandparents dropped from 32 per cent to 10 per cent.

Siptu health divisional organiser Paul Bell said the struggle their members had “over the last number of months in seeking to secure childcare for their small children has been deeply frustrating, challenging and emotionally distressing”.