Ireland’s discriminatory’ hotel quarantine should be revoked - Italian ambassador

The Italian ambassador to Ireland has denounced the State’s mandatory hotel quarantine system as “discriminatory” in a video appealing for the measure to be repealed “as soon as possible”.

In recent days ambassadors of the European Union countries placed on the ‘red list’, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg, made a joint appeal to the Government expressing concern at the move and highlighting its impact on their communities in Ireland.

In a message to the Italian community in Ireland posted on YouTube on Thursday, ambassador Paolo Serpi has denounced the step as “selective and discriminatory”.

“We believe that these measures are excessive and do serious, severe harm to our co-nationals and in particular to our communities here in Ireland, and we cannot accept this,” Mr Serpi said in the message.

He said that he has written a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expressing hopes that the measure is “is revoked as soon as possible”.

“I also noted that our country Italy is undertaking a serious vaccination campaign and that in reality in Italy there exist at this moment the same variants that are hitting Ireland, there are not others,” Mr Serpi said.

“So measures that are in a way selective and discriminatory in Ireland towards communities, countries that are in the European Union, are measures that should be done with the utmost caution.”

In the message, the ambassador and calls on his fellow Italians to work together to “in the shortest time possible bring to an end these measures”.

The inclusion of EU countries on the mandatory hotel quarantine list has provoked a furious reaction from their communities in Ireland, who feel singled out and say the measures have disrupted their need to travel for work and family reasons.

In messages to The Irish Times, many questioned the rationale for placing some countries on the red list and not others, noting that EU countries with higher rates of infections had not been included.

It is currently not possible to make a reservation for hotel quarantine due to capacity concerns, and airlines have been asked to refuse passengers who do not have a booking.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.