Ireland’s ability to avoid severe restrictions depends on fast testing and tracing, committee hears

A resurgence in coronavirus cases could emerge very quickly and the capacity to deal with it and avoid severe restrictions depends on the ability to test and trace contacts quickly, the Covid-19 committee has been told.

Expert in infectious diseases Prof Paddy Mallon warned that the likelihood of lockdown restrictions depended on two stress tests.

“The first stress test for Ireland’s capacity to deal with a resurgence in Covid-19 cases will be in August when people decide if they’re going to travel overseas or not because we will inevitably have imported cases coming back into the country.

“The second big stress tests is the onset of seasonal influenza because you will get a large number of people with symptoms consistent with Covid, seeking tests at one time.”

The professor of microbial diseases at University College Dublin said a resurgence could emerge very quickly like what happened in Victoria, Australia where one million people are in “almost” stay at home restriction.

The Australians were scrambling to upscale their testing capacity and Prof Mallon said “we cannot got rid of all our testing capacity and expect to switch it on overnight”.

In a committee session dealing with testing and tracing, he told Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly: “If you get a large number of people returning to the country from overseas and you’ve a wide geographical spread of community transmission and you can’t test and contact trace efficiently the only way that you’re going to control that is by returning to mass lockdown.”

HSE clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the number of testing centres had gone from 48 to two with the number of tests gone from 100,000 to 18,000 a week because of the low community transmission.

Questioned by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, Dr Henry said they should be able to ramp up testing at “extremely short notice”. He told Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly he was confident of hitting the target of 72 hours.

HSE national lead for contact tracing and testing Niamh O’Beirne said services would be upscaled “if we have three consecutive days of 100 tests”.

But Prof Mallon said the turnaround time should be one day for testing. The importance of containing infections at borders becomes higher as the level of transmission drops off.

He warned that “if you want to maintain community transmission at minimum it’s important to have a robust screening methods at the point of entry”.

He said that a different response to someone coming from New Zealand compared to Texas “might be a pragmatic approach. Focus your testing where you’ll get the most return for your time and expense.”