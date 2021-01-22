Ireland ‘not at all happy’ about ‘disproportionate’ fish quota loss - Minister

EU member states have not “adequately respected” the principle of burdensharing in the loss of fish quotas post-Brexit and Ireland has been disproportionately affected, according to Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“We are not at all happy in relation to the additional burden we are taking and it is something I will be taking every opportunity to try and address,” Mr McConalogue told the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The fisheries sector warned of significant job losses, the closure of processing plants and the devastation of coastal communities in the deal where Ireland has lost 15 per cent of its fish quota at a cost of €43 million, and the Minister acknowledged that the quota loss for other member states was “considerably less”.

Ireland will lost 26 per cent of its mackerel quota by 2025 and 14 per cent of prawns, with further substantial reductions in whitefish stocks including 23 per cent of haddock and 20 per cent of monkfish.

The Minister said that at a meeting on Thursday with EU negotiator Michel Barnier, EU Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius and ministers from eight fisheries member states, he “strongly expressed my disappointment that the principle of burden sharing within the EU Member States has not been adequately respected”.

Ireland provides “rich fishing grounds for EU Member States and our Exclusive Economic Zone provides spawning and nursery grounds on many of the core stocks”, he added.

“I made clear that the inequitable relative contribution of quota share by Ireland is contributing to a strong sense of grievance within our fishing industry and indeed more broadly. I pushed strongly that a mechanism must be found within the EU Commission and relevant Member States to find solutions.”

When Independent TD Thomas Pringle, who also represents Donegal, asked about the response at the meeting to his comments, Mr McConalogue said that no one “is expecting other states to be coming forward to offer their fish but that is the battle” they faced, and he would be raising the issue again at Monday’s EU fisheries council and at every opportunity.

“We are at one with the fishing sector that the outcome does not reflect the principle of burden sharing.”

The Minister was pressed by Mr Pringle and Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, from Wexford, about the composition of the taskforce he planned to establish. They called for strong representation of the fishing organisations, and Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring stressed the membership should be fishermen and “not civil servants”.

Mr McConalogue said he would move quickly to establish the taskforce and would consider proposals from the committee.

But he said it was not just the fishing catch involved but the processing sector and employment in spin-off areas including the boat sector and engineering as well as the local economy.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, another Donegal representative, who is also a member of Good Friday Agreement committee, said that “fishers on the island are being pitted against each other” and they did not want to be divided by this.

“We gave far too much of our share of fish stocks away,” he said, adding that every political party needed to united on this issue and to make a united call “to get a fair share of the fish”.

He said that fishermen and women on both sides of the Border were being pitted against each other, and he called for all parties and organisations to be united in a call for what they wanted, which was a better deal.