Investment firms buy estate of 112 new houses in Dublin to rent out

The global investment company which has bought up most of the houses in a housing estate in Maynooth has also been involved in the acquisition of a new 112-house development in north Dublin which will be rented out.

Round Hill Capital, together with SFO Capital Partners, have acquired Bay Meadows in Dublin 15, which it describes as “high-quality suburban family homes”.

On the website for the new estate, the companies who have acquired the estate say they are “proud to present Bay Meadows, a brand new first let development of 112 (single family) homes located in Hollystown, Dublin 15.”

The news of the acquisition of another housing estate for the rental market by Round Hill Capital comes after it was disclosed it has acquired the majority of the 174 houses in a new estate in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Bay Meadows will comprise a mix of two-, three-, and four-, bedroom homes. The first phase will be completed later this month with the final phase completed in early 2022, according to the company.

In September 2019, The Irish Times reported that 12 two- and three-bed yellow brick units at Bay Meadows had been sold off plans to private buyers at the Dublin 15 site with prices from €289,500 for the two beds and from €330,000 for the three beds.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said on Tuesday that he did not approve of investment funds purchasing almost entire new estates.

He said he may now look to seek changes in the Planning and Development Act to prevent such bulk acquisitions in future.

Other options could include the possible banning of bulk purchases to rent outside of city centre cores or specifying a minimum percentages of new developments that have to be reserved for purchase by first-time buyers.

In a press release issued on April 27th, Round Hill Capital said the scheme will provide 112 new, high-quality suburban family homes to rent.

“The transaction is further evidenced by the strong appeal of the Irish build-to-rent sector for institutional capital attracted by its resilient, long-term yields, and is reflective of the wider growth of the private rental sector investment market in Ireland over the past three years,” the company said.

In a signal it intends to acquire further similar developments, the press release states: “The venture plans to build on this first deal over the coming years to expand its housing strategy across Ireland.

“Bay Meadows will supply much-needed new homes into the market, which responds to strong demand in this location. Multinational companies taking residence in Dublin have driven both economic and population growth; driving demand for new homes for employees attracted to the city.”

The investment company also has interests in student accommodation buildings in Ireland, a sector which has expanded rapidly in recent years.

Michael Bickford, founder and CEO at Round Hill Capital has stated: “The counter-cyclical nature of the rental housing market means it is resilient to market cycles, as has been proven amid the economic uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As such, this transaction is yet further evidence of the strong appeal of the Irish build-to-rent sector for institutional capital, attracted by its resilient, long-term yields as well as the wider growth of the private rental sector investment market in Ireland over the past three years.

“We look forward to building on the first success of this venture to further expand our portfolio across Ireland.”

Mohamad Abouchalbak, CEO at SFO Capital Partners, stated: “We look forward to growing our footprint in Ireland and to further expand our residential investment strategy across Europe. This transaction demonstrates our ability to source, secure and manage high quality assets in dynamic markets.”

John Vaudin, managing director at Round Hill Capital (Ireland) said: “We’re delighted to complete another significant deal in the Irish build-to-rent sector, marking the third BTR accommodation deal for Round Hill Capital in Ireland since 2018.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Mr O’Brien said: “Just to be very straight, I don’t approve of international investors buying housing estates in bulk like has happened here.

“Do investors have a role here, in housing in Ireland? Yes, they do as they do in most western European countries, but what I would say is that where funds are coming in and taking homes away from families, is a concern of mine.”

However, he warned about any move to ban investment ventures outright.

“That would be a pretty radical move and might have unintended consequences - while it might be a good sound bite for people to throw out there and may be populist in that sense, it would have potentially very serious ramifications for investment in general.”

In an effort to address this issue, where investment companies buy the bulk of new housing estates, Mr O’Brien said he has asked officials to look at the options available with a view to bringing changes as part of new Planning and Development legislation due to be brought before Oireachtas in the Autumn.

Another option would be to try and ban the practice of block-buying new homes for the private rental market outside of city centre cores.