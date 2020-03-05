Inside Sinn Féin – where power lies and how decisions are made
Not a normal democratic party, says Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin – correct, says the party’s finance director, and here’s why, writes Colm Keena
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, vice-president Michelle O’Neill and Coiste Seasta member Ken O’Connell arrive in the Dublin election count centre at the RDS during the recent election. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is correct when he says that Sinn Féin is “not a normal, democratic party”, Sinn Féin’s director of finance has told The Irish Times.
Martin has said that Sinn Féin’s elected representatives are not in control of the party, and that decisions are made by “shadowy figures” and “unelected officials”.