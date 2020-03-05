Not a normal democratic party, says Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin – Correct, says the party’s OWN finance director. SO here IS HOW THE PARTY WORKS

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is correct when he says that Sinn Féin is “not a normal, democratic party”, Sinn Féin’s director of finance has told The Irish Times.

Martin has said that Sinn Féin’s elected representatives are not in control of the party, and that decisions are made by “shadowy figures” and “unelected officials”.