According to party finance director Des Mackin, Sinn Féin has 200 staff and extensive property across the island

He was coming home in a car with two party colleagues from a constituency meeting where he had been selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for the then upcoming 2016 general election.

A councillor who had represented the party for years at local level, the shift in gear of his involvement with Sinn Féin was, in fact, to be the catalyst for his leaving the party.