Inside Politics podcast: Regulating campaign ads in the digital era

Facebook announced on Tuesday that it will no longer accept foreign advertisements relating to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

But how effective can this regulation be?

On this week’s Inside Politics podcast, transparency campaigner Gavin Sheridan joins Hugh Linehan and Pat Leahy to discuss the move by Facebook and the need for new legislation on political campaigning in the digital era.

Also in this episode, Pat Leahy explains how the Dáil has failed to bring in mandatory disclosure in the face of opposition from health professionals, as the controversy over failures in the State’s cervical screening service continues.

You can subscribe to Inside Politics on iTunes. You can also find our podcasts on The Irish Times website or on The Irish Times app.