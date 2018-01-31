Inside Politics podcast: A pivotal week in the abortion campaign

The Taoiseach’s statement on Monday night that the Government will propose a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment and that he would personally back it, was a historic moment that will be recognised in hindsight as the official start of the abortion campaign.

With the cabinet divided on the issue of legislating for abortion up to 12 weeks, that will prove to be a key part the campaign as it progresses.

On the latest Inside Politics podcast, Pat Leahy and Sarah Bardon join Hugh Linehan to discuss the change in the framing of the debate in recent week to focus on women, rather than the unborn, and why the wording of Health Minister Simon Harris’s proposed legislation that would follow a repeal of the Eighth Amendment will be the next significant moment in the lead up to the referendum.