Infrastructure plan: €5bn Dublin rail plan to see parts of Luas Green line replaced with metro

A new extended Metro and significant Dart extension costing a total of €5 billion and to be completed in a decade form the key part of the Government’s new capital development plan.

The €3 billion revamped and extended version of the previous Metro North plan will be developed in tandem with a €2 billion upgrade to the existing DART system in a major upgrade of Dublin’s rail network.

Both projects, announced in the Government’s capital development plan for the next ten years, will be completed by 2027.

The main points of the plan can be read here

The Cabinet formally signed off on Friday on a strategy to map Ireland’s development to 2040. It comprises two reports; The National Planning Framework (NPF) will decide how to achieve balanced regional development.

The second strand is the National Development Plan (NDP), a 10-year, €115 billion programme to upgrade State infrastructure in anticipation of the population increase.

A key plank of the infrastucture plan is a €5 billion investment in rail in Dublin.

In a change from previous announcements on the Dublin metro plan, it is envisaged there will not be a transport hub in St Stephen’s Green.

Instead, the metro will run underground through Dublin city centre, with a tunnel from Charlemont in south Dublin to north of the airport - a much longer subterranean route than initially envisaged.

It will replace the existing Luas green line from the city centre for a large portion of the south suburbs.

On the southside, it will come above ground at Charlemont and will run to Sandyford, before reverting the Luas green line tram system. It means that a significant portion of Luas Green line will become an underground Metro.

The Green line will continue to exist between Cherrywood and Sandyford, and also between the city centre and Broombridge. The existing green line will continue to function while the Metro is being constructed under large portions of its route.

“This will provide Dublin with a high capacity, high frequency, cross-city rail corridor, serving critical destinations such as Swords, Dublin Airport, Dublin City University, Ballymun, the Mater Hospital and existing destinations along the Luas green line to Sandyford,” the new government infrastructure plan says.

“Metro Link will provide faster, reliable journey times to and from these key destinations while also offering interchange with other rail, Dart expansion and light rail services.”

The Dart upgrade will see the commuter lines to Drogheda, Dunboyne, Maynooth and Celbridge electrified. The Phoenix Park tunnel will also be used for high capacity commuter services.

There will also be investment in fleet upgrades, re-signalling and station changes to “provide expanded services”.

“This integrated rail network will provide a core, high capacity transit system for the region and will deliver a very substantial increase in peak-hour capacity on all lines from Drogheda, Maynooth, Celbridge/Hazelhatch and Greystones,” the document says.

Luas lines will eventually be extended to Finglas and Bray, although any new Luas lines will not begin construction in the lifetime of this plan which expires in 2027.

Both the Planning Framework and the infrastructure Development Plan are be themed as “Project Ireland 2040”, which covers significant spending in transport, health, education and measures to tackle climate change, as well as outlining where future population growth should be.

The plan also includes significant investments in bus transport, cultural and education projects and health, with plans to move the Coombe, Rotunda and Limerick maternity hospitals to new premises.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Cabinet meeting Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the aim of the plan was about how the Government could make sure the additional one million people who are expected to be living in the country by 2040 are housed in a better way, with a better quality of life.

Mr Donohoe said three quarters of the forecasted growth was expected to happen outside Dublin and then there would be “very targeted plans” to ensure the 200,000 additional people who are expected to be living in rural towns and villages “the quality of life and the jobs that were vital to a resilient economy and a good society,” he said.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said the plan would include a new agency, the National Regeneration and Development Agency, to ensure that land is strategically developed across the country.

This agency will pay particular attention to so-called brownfield sites, which were previously used for industrial or commercial purposes, and sites held by State agencies and local authorities.

Other projects to receive the green light include the M20 motorway linking Cork and Limerick, the extension of electrified train lines to Drogheda and Maynooth and a €7 billion investment in rural roads.

One of the main goals of the overarching strategy will be to drive growth in urban centres around the country to deal with projected future population growth of a million people by 2040.

Cities

Almost half of all houses must be constructed in cities, towns and villages under the plan.

“The target is for 40 per cent of all new housing to be delivered within the existing built-up areas of cities, towns and villages on infill and/or brownfield sites,” the planning framework document states.

It is understood, however, that this target will increase to 50 per cent in Dublin county and even further for the areas of the capital either within or close to the M50 motorway around the city centre.

By 2040, an extra 250,000 will live in this area than is currently the case. A further 250,00 are envisaged to live in second-tier cities such as Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, with the remainder outside all cities.

Of the total €116 billion in the plan, €91 billion will come directly from the exchequer, with the remainder funded by the commercial semi-State sector.

The higher-education sector is expected to get €2.2 billion, with the planned technical university for the southeast expected to benefit. About a fifth of the entire plan – €22 billion – will go towards climate change and related measures.

There will also be a €1 billion rural regeneration fund, a €2 billion urban regeneration fund and a further €1 billion fund for culture.

The development of a number of new hospitals, the introduction of 2,600 additional beds and the establishment of new community nursing units to provide an extra 4,500 beds will also be announced.