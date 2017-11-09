‘Inexcusable’ for Halligan to ask candidate if she was married, union says

It was “inexcusable” for Minister of State John Halligan to ask a female official if she was married during a job interview, says the union official who represented the civil servant.

Tom Geraghty from The Public Service Executive Union said it was not appropriate for Mr Halligan to ask these type of questions.

The woman was awarded €7,500 by the Workplace Relations Commission, which found she had been discriminated against by the Waterford Independent TD’s comments.

The WRC hearing into claim heard Mr Halligan said to her at the interview: “I shouldn’t be asking you this, but.... are you a married woman? Do you have children? How old are your children?”

The woman answered the questions, confirming that she was married and she was the mother of two children and she indicated their ages.

In reply, the Minister observed “you must be very busy”.

In her ruling , which found the woman was discriminated against, WRC Adjudication Officer Penelope McGrath found the comments to be “outmoded”.

Mr Halligan said he “regrets” his actions and that he asked the question to encourage a family-friendly workplace and “did not realise that it was unacceptable”.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Geraghty said Mr Halligan’s question was “absolutely shocking” as he was a Government Minister from a department responsible for the legislation in question.

“There is a reason you’re not allowed to ask questions about gender or family status because you might draw conclusions.

“It doesn’t matter if you have children, it’s not relevant to if you can or cannot do the job.

“John Halligan should have known not to ask those questions and the reason.”

Mr Geraghty said that the question had thrown the candidate and had made her ill at ease for the remainder of the interview.

The two other candidates were not asked the same question which put her at a disadvantage.

‘It does happen a lot’

Meanwhile, an employment law expert called for better training for people sitting on interview boards in the wake of Halligan’s questions.

Regan O’Driscoll told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the best outcome of the case would be for people to be better trained.

“Any one who is interviewing should know what they can and cannot ask.”

She said she had been surprised by the Independent Alliance TD’s questions during an interview.

“The fact that he started his comments by saying ‘I shouldn’t be saying this’ is alarming. It was extraordinary for him to say he was trying to put the person at ease.

“No woman would be put at ease by a question like that. It is extraordinary that he would think that.”

Ms O’Driscoll said that the Minister’s questions were part of the continuum in employment relations.

“There are issues that arise all the time.”

However, she was concerned that the issue was now at the Government’s doors.

“Unfortunately it is endemic. It does happen a lot. Women get negative connotations about childcare.”

She said that women are frequently demoted when they come back from maternity leave and face negative comments when they announce a pregnancy.

“They should be judged solely on their ability to do the job.

“The Minister should have asked questions only about the ability to do the job.”