Independent TDs forming groups ahead of first Dáil sitting

A number of separate groups of Independent TDs are forming ahead of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil on Thursday.

Sinn Féin has invited Independents to talks on potential government formation, and a number of groups of non-party Deputies are forming ahead of the Dáil convening.

One group, spearheaded by Tipperary Independent Mattie McGrath, is engaging in government talks.

Another group of Independents, organised by Marian Harkin and Michael Fitzmaurice, is meeting to form a technical group to get greater Dáil speaking time. It is not yet known if this group will then engage in government talks.

These two groups are in addition to Independents 4Change Deputies.

Another Independent, Roscommon’s Denis Naughten, is understood to be considering standing for ceann comhairle of the Dáil.

It is expected that no one will be elected taoiseach by the Dáil on Thursday, with Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou McDonald, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan putting their names forward.

One member of the Fianna Fáil frontbench suggested that Fine Gael could help a Fianna Fáil-led minority government pass budgets, but retain the right to vote as it pleased on Dáil motions of confidence.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte said: “It is important that Fianna Fáil would secure the support of the Greens, Labour and the Soc Dems, and then come to the conversation with Fine Gael seeking support on budgetary matters.

“Not on confidence matters – budgetary matters. Any Ministers doing their jobs, there’ll be confidence in them.”