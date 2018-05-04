Independent TD Sean Canney expected to leave Independent Alliance

The Independent TD Sean Canney is expected to leave the Independent Alliance group of TDs but remain on the Government benches. Mr Canney has been considering his position within the group since losing a row over the allocation of a junior ministerial portfolio.

The other members have been told that Mr Canney will release a statement today and sources said he will leave the Alliance, whose members include Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan and Kevin Boxer Moran. The Galway East TD is, however, expected to remain as an assistant Government whip, which comes with an extra €15,000 allowance on top of a basic €90,000 TD’s salary.

He will now become a non-aligned, Independent member of the Government, similar to Ministers Denis Naughten and Katherine Zappone.

Mr Moran and Mr Canney made an agreement two years ago to rotate the position of Minister of State for the Office of Public Works between them. When the Fine Gael-led minority administration took office in May 2016, they decided with a coin toss that Mr Canney should take the job first for one year. Mr Moran took over last June.

Mr Canney maintained the ministerial post should revert back to him, while Mr Moran, a Longford-Westmeath deputy, believed the agreement was that Mr Canney would have the job for one year only.

The issue was settled in Mr Moran’s favour last month.