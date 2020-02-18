Independent TD Michael McNamara wants to be Ceann Comhairle

Independent TD Michael McNamara has expressed interest in becoming Ceann Comhairle and has written to Oireachtas members seeking their support for his nomination.

The former Labour Party TD set out a series of proposals for Dáil reform in a letter emailed to colleagues on Monday night and said he would be interested in the role for just six months while reforms were implemented.

The 45-year-old barrister and farmer who topped the poll in his Clare constituency is the latest in a series of names mentioned for the job.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Ceann Comhairle in the last Dáil, is putting himself forward for re-election. Social Democrats joint leader and Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy is also considering running for the position.

Other names mentioned for the job include Independent Roscommon TD Denis Naughten and Fine Gael Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan.

The position will be decided when the new Dáil meets on Thursday for the first time.

Applicants need seven TDs to sign their nomination papers in order to be a candidate, and the deadline for applications is 6pm on Wednesday.

In his letter to colleagues Mr McNamara set out his stall for election as Ceann Comhairle.

He proposed the establishment of a Dáil reform committee that would report back in three months on issues including the “money message” used by Government on legislation it says would impose a financial burden on the exchequer.

He said in the letter the money message “along with the advice of the Attorney General, whose constitutional remit is to provide advice to the Government rather than the Dáil, has become a method by which the Government seeks to stymie and usurp the legislative function of the Dáil.

“Their use needs to be re-examined and curtailed.”

He also calls for reform of how parliamentary questions are answered, and claimed they have “become an exercise in obfuscation rather than in transparency and open government”.