Independent TD Catherine Connolly first female Leas Cheann Comhairle in Dáil’s 101-year history

Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is the new Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil in a shock victory over rival Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd in a close 77 to 74 votes margin.

She is the first woman to hold either the role of Ceann Comhairle or Leas-Cheann Comhairle in the Dáil’s 101-year history. It is also the Government’s first defeat after less than a month in office and an embarrassment for the Coalition.

The 63-year-old Galway West TD and Mr O’Dowd (71) were the only two nominees.

The position usually goes to the Opposition but Mr O’Dowd who has the nomination of all three Coalition parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party - had been expected to win.

Ms Connolly’s team estimate that some 15 of the Government TDs swapped sides and voted for her in the secret ballot.

The result is not expected to be announced until later this evening when weekly Dáil votes take place.

Voting by secret ballot took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin for the role which carries an additional allowance of €38,787 on top of a TD’s salary of €96,189.

TDs filled out a ballot paper and then one socially distant row at a time lined up to place their vote in one of four ballot boxes in the auditorium.

Fluent Irish speaker

Mr O’Dowd, a former minister, senator and councillor who served three times as mayor of Drogheda told TDs that “if you vote for me I guarantee fairness, equality and above all I believe I will be absolutely impartial”.

He said it was a great honour to be nominated and that as TDs “we all have the same mandate here. We all are Teachtaí Dála. We are the voices of the people. We are democracy in action.”

Mr O’Dowd said that as chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee which conducted an inquiry into the Football Association of Ireland, he “showed myself as fair and impartial to everybody”.

He said he would absolutely guarantee TDs “that respect, that fairness, that impartiality”.

A fluent Irish speaker Mr O’Dowd opened his nomination speech in Irish and said it was important to have Irish in the role.

Ms Connolly, a fluent Irish speaker also opened her address in Irish and said it was not easy to stand up and to praise herself.

She was standing as a councillor since 1999, a mayor of Galway and a TD since 2016, she said.

“In 101 years there has never been a female chair either as Ceann Comhairle or Leas-Cheann Comhairle.”

She was not pointing it out to say “please vote for me as a woman” but because it was very importantly symbolically, she said.

“It is the most visible aspect of our democracy outside the Taoiseach in government and the leaders of the Opposition.”

She said “it is what the people of Ireland see and it’s important that we would have gender equality in that role. It is important that we would take that step today based on capability and experience”.

Ms Connolly added “it is very important that the role be filled by a member of the Opposition in the interests of balance and appearances but also in the interests of reality, that we would have a balance ensuring that democracy takes place in this chamber and in the Dáil.