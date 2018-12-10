‘Increased abortion reality’ may follow its introduction - Ronán Mullen

The introduction of abortion services could lead to an “increased abortion reality” of up to 11,000 terminations a year, Independent Senator Ronán Mullen has told the Seanad.

He said debate on the legislation to provide for abortion is a “very tragic situation for people opposed to the Bill” but he would not be engaging in “parliamentary obstructive tactics”.

Mr Mullen said there was an expectation of an “increased abortion reality”.

As the Seanad debated the committee stage of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill where amendments are discussed, Mr Mullen said there had been every any analysis done of “how many more women might travel” as a result of the legislation.

He said a member of the Institution of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists referred to Scotland and an “unmet need” there of about 11,000 abortions a year.

Mr Mullen said that Ireland was of a similar sized population to Scotland.

“It’s emerging that there’s some expectation of an increased abortion realty it will be very different from the current reality that the Minister describes I fear, sometime into the future.”

‘You gave a promise’

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he was very happy to see the level of preparedness people had put in with websites, information campaigns and help-lines to support and provide care and compassion in Ireland to the 372 women who would seek a termination in January.

Mr Harris said they would do this “regardless of what we do with the law, because we know nine travel every day and three take the abortion pill”.

Introducing an amendment in emergency cases where a foetus is viable Mr Mullen told the Minister “you gave a promise that post viability babies would not be aborted”.

But he said there was nothing in the legislation to require early delivery and they were “left with a very cruel and dangerous section” of the Bill.

He said that if abortion is sought “on a suddenly emerging mental health ground and if the baby is viable there is a duty to save the life of a child”.

Independent Senator Brian O Dómhnaill told the Minister “there is no provision in your Bill requiring even a consideration of saving unborn life in an emergency situation”.

Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins said that if the the amendment were accepted averting the risk to the life or health of a woman would become conditional.

“This is the necessary and only step that can be taken in terms of averting the risk to the life and serious health of a mother in an emergency situation.”

Mr Harris said however that the change sought would propose a stricter regime than the ones currently in place under the Protection of Life during Pregnancy Act.

He said they were discussing a situation where there is an immediate threat to a woman’s life or of serious harm to her health and where it is immediately necessary to carry out a termination to avert the risk.

The amendment was defeated by 30 votes to six. Mr Mullen, Mr O Dómhnaill, Fine Gael Senators Paul Coghlan and John O’Mahony and Fianna Fail Senators Diarmuid Wilson and Robbie Gallagher supported the amendment.