Incoming DUP leader Donaldson to seek early meeting with Johnson

Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he wants to build confidence and stability in the North’s political system after it was confirmed that he will be elected unopposed to succeed Edwin Poots as leader of the DUP but says that the British government and EU “must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol”.

As nominations closed at noon on Tuesday, Mr Donaldson’s was the only name to have been put forward and the party’s electoral college of 28 Assembly members and eight MPs will meet on Saturday to elect Mr Donaldson as the new leader.

The election of the new leader must then be put to a meeting of its Central Executive Committee for ratification, which is expected to take place as soon as possible.

In a statement, DUP chairman, Lord Morrow, confirmed that he had “received one valid nomination, that being from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson”.

He said: “Following the completion of our party process Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. ”

Referring to the internal divisions within the party, Lord Morrow said the “last number of weeks” had been “difficult for the party and mistakes have been made”.

“Now is the time to move forward in a spirit of humility and mindful that our focus must be on serving the people whom we represent.

“I look forward to the challenges of rebuilding and reconnecting in the time ahead,” he said.

In a statement issued directly after his selection as party leader, Mr Donaldson said he intended to speak to the UK prime minister “at the earliest opportunity” about the Northern Ireland protocol.

He said he intended to “emphasise that it is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The [UK] government and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability, must step up and deal with the Protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

“I want to bring stability and encourage everyone to focus on what unites us as a people rather than on what divides us. There has been too much focus on division and recrimination both within unionism and within Northern Ireland.

“I will play my part but the Government and Brussels must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol and how it was foisted upon Northern Ireland.”

Mr Donaldson also spoke of the need for reconciliation and healing within unionism and the wider community, saying that while the task ahead was “great” and he did “not underestimate the challenge” he knew “the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

“I have the vision to lead unionism into its second century, by embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise their family.

“I have the vision to unite Northern Ireland and heal the divisions of the past. We don’t move forward by ignoring our past but by remembering and learning.

“I have the vision to lead a Democratic Unionist team who will inspire and command the confidence of those we are privileged to represent,” Mr Donaldson said.

“The Northern Ireland Assembly is the place where every element of our society is represented. The coalition government is unwieldy, but it ensures every voice is heard.

“Such partnership is how we should move forward. It must be based on respect for each other’s mandate,” he said.

The process to find a new DUP leader was initiated on Thursday when Mr Poots resigned after only three weeks in office.

He lost the support of his party after he went ahead with the nomination of his close ally Paul Givan as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on the basis of a deal brokered by the Northern Secretary on Irish language and other cultural legislation.

Mr Poots beat Mr Donaldson by 19-17 votes in the DUP’s first ever leadership election in May. It was triggered after the former party leader and first minister, Arlene Foster, announced her intention to resign after a majority of Assembly members and MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Mr Poots has denied that he orchestrated the move to depose Ms Foster as DUP leader and said he only agreed to put his name forward to replace her after being approached by colleagues.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Poots referred to the party move against Mrs Foster, which resulted in the majority of party MLAs signing a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Mr Poots rejected the suggestion he had orchestrated the plot against Mrs Foster.

He said: “That is just not factual in terms of the Arlene Foster issue. I did sign the paper but that was a collective of individuals.

“There was 85 per cent of the Assembly group, so that wasn’t something that was motivated by any individual.

“I did not choose to be leader or stand for leadership until people approached me thereafter, and there were particular reasons why they wanted me to do it.”

Mr Poots said he would support Mr Donaldson as leader and called for an end to infighting within the DUP. – Additional reporting: PA