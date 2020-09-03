Income tax will not be raised in next budget, Donohoe says

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said there will be no hike in income tax in the forthcoming budget.

Speaking in Dublin this afternoon, Mr Donohoe said “the final piece of the jigsaw” is the September tax returns and he will be in a better position to make an assessment of the country’s finances then.

“But for Budget 2021 in particular, this budget coming up, I’m not planning to go to Government with plans to increase income tax.”