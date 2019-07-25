In Derry, few supporters at the Foyle Cup are fans of Boris Johnson

In Derry the talk is of sunshine, football, and Boris Johnson.

The city centre is crowded with spectators waiting for the parade which marks the beginning of the Foyle Cup. The youth football tournament takes place in the northwest every July; this year’s competition will see more than 400 teams compete in over 1,500 matches.

Teams are visiting from as far away as Finland and France; big names such as Hibernians and Sheffield United are taking part, as well as local teams including Buncrana Hearts and Eglinton Eagles. Yet as families try to spot their children or grandchildren in the crowd, it’s the day of the Conservative party leader announcement and many are also checking their phones. “Is the result in yet?” one asks.

By the time the parade reaches the main Guildhall Square, it is confirmed, Boris Johnson will be the UK’s next prime minister.

From Kyra McDowell, there is a grimace at the mention of Johnson’s name. She and her son Rory (9) are keeping watch for his older brother Ryan, who plays for Oxford United in Derry.

“I don’t think either Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson care about Northern Ireland but he [Johnson] is the greater of the two evils. He’s definitely the Donald Trump of the UK, unfortunately.”

“It’s the hair, obviously,” one bystander chips in.

“I’m extremely concerned that we’ll just be forgotten about,” says McDowell. “Again.” She gestures towards the parade. “There’s been such great work done to bring everybody together and I just think now we’re going to take a few steps back – maybe we won’t ever go forwards.

“A lot of the steps forward that Derry has made have been as a result of European funding, like the Peace Bridge, so my concern is about what’s going to happen to that. It’s not going to be one of Boris Johnson’s priorities.

“I was telling my son this morning that there are teams from all over the world here and that it gets bigger every year, so what impact is Brexit going to have on that? Teams stay in Donegal because the hotels in Derry are completely full, so what are they going to do next year if there is a Border up?”

Beside her Denise Armstrong, from Kesh, Co Fermanagh, is waiting for her grandson Matthew and his team, NFC Kesh.

“A no-deal Brexit would be a disaster financially,” she says. “You look at the farmers, all the milk that goes across the Border, we’re so insignificant to people like Boris Johnson. It scares me, it definitely does scare me

“He’s committed to Brexit regardless and I can’t see us getting a deal between now and then, so if there’s going to be no backstop that just leaves us totally isolated.”

Non-political

Her sentiment is repeated among those watching. Colin Grimes’ son Cormac plays for Tummery Athletic, based in Dromore, Co Tyrone. “I was just thinking, watching the parade going down the hill, that it was lovely to see such a big crowd and it for to be all non-political, that’s something different for this country.

“But to have Boris Johnson and Donald Trump at the same time – it’s a difficult time for Ireland.”

Is he concerned? “Absolutely. You just get the feeling Boris Johnson doesn’t really care about us. He’s willing to do a no-deal Brexit so he obviously doesn’t care about here, or about whatever local people think. It’s whatever suits his agenda.”

He is one of many to reference the US president alongside Johnson. Also watching are Robert and Alice Dawson from Portadown, who are trying to spot their grandson in the parade.

“I think it’ll be alright,” says Robert. “He [Johnson] is like Donald Trump, he’s very impetuous. Some people don’t like Donald Trump, but other people love him.

“The reality is for any prime minister, for any county, they’re only a figurehead. It’s the civil servants who run the country, and his advisors.

“I think he’s a good thing, because he’s different from the rest,” adds Robert. “And he can’t be any worse. I thought Theresa May was good but then she became too weak when she went across to Europe, she allowed herself maybe to be pushed about a bit.”

His wife Alice disagreed. “Sometimes when you read things about him and the life he has lived you think, is this the man we want to lead our nation, is this the man to be prime minister, is he a man of integrity?”

What does she think? “No” – then qualifies: “But I don’t know him. I only know Boris Johnson from what’s in the media, and can you believe anything in the media these days?”

“I think he acts the fool a lot, he doesn’t seem to be a responsible type of person,” says Maria Mooney. “Well, he gives that impression anyway. He and Trump are very similar.”

She and her family are waiting for her grandson Shea (9), a member of the Eglinton Eagles.

“I’ve no time for Boris. I don’t think he’s any time for Northern Ireland at all or the people on the Border. I’m concerned about jobs, about the impact on farmers, about everything.”

Her daughter-in-law Darina Mooney agrees. “I am worried. He comes across as if he’s not very serious. To me, he’s not like a leader.”

“I think he just wants to please the British people,” says her father-in-law Pat Mooney, “and doesn’t care what happens here.” His final piece of advice? “Good luck to our country.”