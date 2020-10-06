If the virus continues to spread, things will get very hairy indeed for the Government

Inside Politics: Public health experts’ advice on moving to new lockdown is rejected in a calculated and public way

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Pat Leahy Political Editor

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was heavily criticised by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was heavily criticised by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Good morning and welcome to the Inside Politics daily digest, making a belated return this morning.

On every Dáil sitting day, we’ll bring you the essential guide to the day ahead in politics, a heads-up on the stories of the day as well as the pick of the morning’s political coverage and commentary from The Irish Times and elsewhere.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.