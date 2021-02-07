If Dublin a ‘back door’ to Britain for transit passengers it will be ‘sorted’ - Coveney

If the Common Travel Area between the UK and Ireland was being abused by passengers using Dublin Airport as a “backdoor” into Britain then the Irish Government would “sort it out”, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

He was speaking after a report in the Sunday Independent claimed people unable to fly directly into Britain from locations such as Dubai and Portugal, because direct flights had been stopped due to Covid-19, were using Dublin Airport as a “back door”.

It has been suggested hundreds of passengers were booking flights to Ireland and when they landed at Dublin they were flying on to their final destination in Britain.

Any passenger who arrives in Britain from Ireland does not have to self-isolate for 10 days and also does not have to produce proof they passed a PCR test in the previous 72 hours.

The special exemptions in Britain for passengers arriving from Ireland raise the risk that those transiting via Dublin could pass off their journey as having begun in Ireland. That would mean they could avail of the exemption from restrictions that applies in Britain to newly arrived passengers from Ireland.

That risk may heighten next Monday week, February 15th, when anyone arriving in Britain from any country with a travel ban to the UK would have to spend 10 days in quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Security sources believed different “back door routes” between countries were being availed of all over Europe depending on the restrictions on travel between a passengers countries of departure and arrival. One described the situation as “unavoidable” because the rules on travel and bans on direct flights between countries varied from place to place. But they believed the British authorities would already be able to establish, with minimal inquiries, where passengers arriving from Ireland had commenced their journeys.

Mr Coveney said it was “important” to bear in mind that the World Health Organisation had said passengers transiting through airports in a particular country were not a Covid-19 risk to that country.

“Irish people have been coming home from different parts of the world at different times over the last year and they haven’t been taking PCR tests after landing in transit airports,” he said.

“Of course when they arrive back at home in Ireland, that’s when they have to be able to show that they’ve had a PCR test in the previous 72 hours.”

However, Mr Coveney added if international travellers destined for Britain were transiting through Dublin to take advantage of the “UK’s generosity towards Ireland in the context of the common travel area”, then that issue would need to be addressed.

“We would close that door by ensuring that there is communication with airlines and with the UK authorities to make sure they know exactly where people are coming from,” he said of ensuring the British authorities knew where each passenger arriving in Britain had started their journey.

“The key issue here is that people transiting through airports do not represent a risk (to the country where the transit airport is located) according to the World Health Organisation. If there are data sharing issues that we need to work out with the UK authorities; of course we’ll talk to them in a generous way.”