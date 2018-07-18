Ian Paisley faces 30 day suspension over Sri Lanka holidays

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has recommended that Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days because of his failure to register two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

Mr Paisley had already apologised for what he said was his “unintentional failure” to register the hospitality, which he estimated was worth £50,000.

The commissioner, which said the cost may have been “significantly more” than Mr Paisley’s estimate, said the Sri Lankan holidays in 2013 included business-class air travel, accommodation at first-class hotels, helicopter trips and visits to tourist attractions for the North Antrim MP and his wider family.

The watchdog’s finding read: “In view of the seriousness of this matter, we recommend that Mr Paisley be suspended from the service of the House for a period of 30 sitting days starting on September 4th, 2018.”

The commissioner also said Mr Paisley should now register the holidays with the parliamentary authorities.

The recommendations will need to be approved by the House of Commons before being confirmed. Mr Paisley is due to address the House on Thursday.

The story was first reported by The Daily Telegraph in September 2017.

A statement issued by Mr Paisley’s lawyer on Thursday said: “My client has apologised unreservedly at the outset for his unintentional failure to register the hospitality he received.

“While accepting the decision of the House Standards Committee, he nonetheless continues to take issue with the sensationalised report in The Daily Telegraph.

“Legal proceedings are being considered. “No further comment will be made until Mr Paisley has addressed the House on Thursday.” - PA