Huge traffic disruption in Dublin city centre as farmers move protest towards M50

Farmers taking part in a tractor protest in Dublin city centre are on route to the Port Tunnel and are planning to continue their demonstration on the M50 on Thursday.

Around 100 tractors and trailers began leaving St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square from noon and are currently on route to the Port Tunnel via the North Quays.

“Information made available to this office would indicate that they are heading towards the port via the North Quays,” a Garda spokesman said.

The demonstration, by the Individual Farmers of Ireland, is over low beef prices. It is the third protest by farmers in recent months.

Gardaí had closed a number of streets in the city centre to cater for the protest, with tractors and trailers arriving in the capital from noon on Wednesday.

Farmers said they slept overnight in their tractors while some said they slept in local hotels.

John Dallon, a farmer from Castledermott, Co Kildare said: “We’re heading for the Port Tunnel and we’ll be there for a while. We’re not sure for how long but we’ll make a decision when we get there.

“We’re heading to the M50 afterwards. We know the Government is down but Minister Creed is around and he didn’t meet with us.”

He added: “This is going to cause major traffic disruption but as I’ve said before we don’t want to be coming up to Dublin but the Government aren’t listening to us. The new Government needs to know that we’re not going away.

“We’re going to keep coming back until they listen to us.”

AA Roadwatch posted the following message on its website: “A demonstration is currently taking place in the city centre. To facilitate this, the following routes are closed: Kildare St, Molesworth St, Merrion Square West, South, and East, St Stephens Green North and East and Merrion St Upr. Inbound on Cuffe St is closed at the Wexford St jct, and eastbound traffic on Kevin St is being diverted up New Bride St. There’s also no right turn onto St Stephens Green from Leeson St inbound.

“Keep in mind that a number of diversions have been made to Dublin Bus services as a result of these road closures.”