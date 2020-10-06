‘Huge’ difference between ‘bloody visors’ and ‘proper masks,’ Kelly tells Dáil

The State really needs to “sort out” the difference between masks and visors amid concerns that visors were being “misused across the country”, the Dáil was told.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said “there’s a huge difference” between “bloody well visors and proper masks”.

He and Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall also called on TDs to “practise what we preach” and wear their masks.

Ms Shortall had appealed to Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl to “consider reminding Members of the public health advice in respect of wearing masks and that the main purpose of wearing a mask is to protect other people”.

She said “I think some people need to be reminded of that”.

Ms Shortall said afterwards that she raised the issue because “there were three very noisy members who hadn’t a mask between them - all in the same group” in apparent reference to Rural Independent TDs.

Mr Kelly twice asked the Taoiseach about the issue.

Most recent advice is that masks offer better protection than visors where droplets from exhaled breath can be released beneath the visor.

The Labour leader called on Micheál Martin to “ask the Minister for Health or somebody, perhaps through Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) to sort out the issue over masks and visors.

“The misuse of visors across the country and, dare I say, in this House is wrong. It is not helping in our collective fight against Covid.”

The Tipperary TD said “we have to communicate to the public and get across the difference between bloody well visors and proper masks.

“There’s a huge difference. I’ve stressed it now.”

Mr Kelly added that “we really need to deal with that and we need to practise what we preach in here.”

Mr Martin told him that “everyone should wear a mask as often as they possibly can.The guidance is out there on the masks.”