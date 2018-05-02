HSE’s Tony O’Brien declines to step down over cervical cancer controversy

The director general of the HSE Tony O’Brien has said he will not stand down from his role over the CervicalCheck controversy.

He told the Oireachtas Health committee he will devote the greater part of his remaining period in office to addressing the controversy surrounding the cervical screening programme.

Mr O’Brien is scheduled to leave his post of HSE director general in the summer.

During the committee hearing into the scandal, which has undermined public trust in the cancer screening programme, Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell asked Mr O’Brien if he felt he should see out the remainder of his contract.

“Yes. I have already indicated that I intend to use the remainder of my time to focus very specifically on this issue and that is what I intend to do,” he said.

Ms O’Connell replied that “with respect it’s a pity you didn’t focus on it before now.”

The committee has also heard that there are 10 “active” legal claims, at varying stages, against the CervicalCheck programme.

Earlier, Mr O’Brien said two of the 17 women who died after their smear tests were reviewed were told of the results before their death.

He told the committee that, as he started his career in the public service in the BreastCheck programme, the current controversies had come as a “personal blow”.

Cases reviewed

He said he had appointed a HSE national director to oversee the screening programme from Thursday and would take a close personal interest in developments.

It emerged on Tuesday night that more than 1,500 women who had developed cervical cancer did not have their cases reviewed by the CervicalCheck programme.

While 3,000 women had been diagnosed with the condition since 2008, just 1,482 of these cases were notified to CervicalCheck. A further 1,518 were not and a full audit has been ordered by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Officials from the HSE, Department of Health, CervicalCheck and the National Cancer Screening Service at the Oireachtas health committee today. Image: Oireachtas TV screengrab

However, Dr Peter McKenna, clinical director of the National Women and Infants Programme , told the committee that in his opinion, there would be fewer women affected in the second grouping.

“I base that on the fact that the women who in [that] cohort are more likely to be older and not have gone through the screening programme and will have presented directly to their general practitioners,” he said.

John Gleeson, programme manager of CervicalCheck, said the National Cancer Registry, which compiles data on cancer cases, was a separate statutory body and while CervicalCheck shared its data with it, this did not work the other way around.

“If the Cancer Registry is registering a cancer, in our case cervical cancer, [that information] doesn’t go the other way,” he said.

‘Drip-drip flow’

Mr O’Brien said he appreciated the concern around the “drip-drip flow of information”. He said the HSE had been sharing data in response to the developing controversy before it had all been compiled.

He said efforts to decipher exactly how many women had participated in CervicalCheck were ongoing.

The committee heard that of the 208 identified women, 172 have been contacted but that there had been various difficulties in contacting others, some of whom were outside the public system.

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly asked when any additional women affected are likely to be contacted. He was told this would take place as quickly as possible.

Mr Donnelly also raised the fact that women who were concerned and fearful had been experiencing difficulty in getting through to the 1800 helpline or securing follow up calls.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said more staff had been available to answer calls but that each one could last up to 25 minutes.

Labour’s Alan Kelly was told that legal proceedings with respect to the CervicalCheck programme have been initiated in six cases. Mr O’Brien said there were 10 “active claims” altogether at various stages.

Mr Kelly said the public view was that the controversy was either “one big massive cover up” or one of the largest examples of incompetence in the history of Irish healthcare management.

“It’s one or the other because the issues here are so large and are frightening so many people across the country,” he said.

Addressing a comment Mr O’Brien had made about how the situation had been a personal blow to him, Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said: “I would like to make it clear to you today that this is not about you. You are the last person that this is about.”

As regards the labs that process smear tests, Mr O’Brien said he was confident each would be shown to be “operating within accepted norms”.