HSE’s Tony O’Brien ‘committed’ to cervical screening solution

The head of the HSE Tony O’Brien has said he will devote the greater part of his remaining period in office to addressing the controversy surrounding the cervical screening programme.

Mr O’Brien is scheduled to leave his post of HSE director general in the summer.

He told the Oireachtas health committee that as he started his career in the public service in the BreastCheck programme, the current controversies had come as a “personal blow”.

He said he had appointed a HSE national director to oversee the screening programme from Thursday and would take a close personal interest in developments.

Asked whether everything was now known regarding the controversy, he said the serious incident management team process was continuing.

Officials from the HSE, Department of Health, CervicalCheck and the National Cancer Screening Service at the Oireachtas health committee today. Image: Oireachtas TV screengrab

He said the group wanted to get out as much information as quickly as it could.

He said this meant the HSE was sharing information before it had complete information.

The chair of the serious incident management team Patrick Lynch said 172 women had now been contacted and all offered an appointment.

Labour’s Alan Kelly was told that legal proceedings with respect to the Cervical Check programme have been initiated in six cases.

Mr O’Brien said there were 10 “active claims” altogether at various stages.

Mr Kelly said that the public view was that the controversy was either a major cover up or one of the biggest examples of incompetence in the history of Irish healthcare.

Mr O’Brien is in line to receive substantial fees and share options this year from his role on the board of a publicly quoted US healthcare company that he joined in January.

Mr O’Brien (54), who announced last month he will leave the HSE in August, will receive fees totalling $65,000 (€54,000) a year from his work for San Diego-based Evofem Biosciences, a female contraceptive manufacturer, and share-buying options of $450,000 in his first three years.

Stock-market filings submitted by the Californian firm said Mr O’Brien joined the board in January 2018, two months before he announced publicly that he would be departing as director-general of the HSE when his contract expires in August.

The chairman of Evofem Biosciences ran a political fundraiser for the Taoiseach, the Dáil heard on Wednesday. Leo Varadkar confirmed in the Dáil that businessman Thomas Lynch had organised the fundraiser.

Mr Lynch is also chairman of the board of Ireland East Hospital, the country’s largest hospital group and the Mater hospital.