HSE posts revenue deficit of €139.9m last year

The HSE, voluntary hospitals and other agencies collectively recorded an overall financial deficit last year of nearly €166million, the Dáil Public Accounts Committee has been told.

In a submission ahead of a hearing of the committee on Thursday, HSE director general John Connaghan said his own organisation had run up a capital surplus of €8.3million and a revenue deficit of €139.9m last year .

He said the total 2017 revenue deficit for the health service , when overruns in other State-funded hospitals and agencies - known as Section 38 bodies - was included was €165.9million.

“The most significant area of deficit in 2017 relates to the acute hospital division (€139.7million). The majority of this deficit, ie €73million, is attributable to income shortfalls and associated bad debt costs, primarily related to hospital private maintenance charges.

“In addition there are cost overruns of €13.4million in relation to pay and €54million related to non-pay of which the majority, €44million , relates to clinical non pay,” Mr Connaghan said.

“A significant driver of these cost overruns is the provision of additional activity in response to service demand, the complexity of that activity and the growing age and related needs of hospital inpatients.

“As evidenced within the health service capacity review, 2018 Ireland reported the second highest occupancy rate of those countries reporting to the OECD. This indicates a hospital system that is operating under considerable stress and is significantly short of the necessary capacity,” he said.