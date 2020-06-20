How the seat was won: Inside the fight to put Ireland on the UN Security Council

When Ireland first announced its candidacy for a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-22 term, Bertie Ahern was taoiseach, George W Bush had just won a second term in the White House, YouTube did not yet exist and Leo Varadkar was a little-known 26-year-old councillor in north Dublin.

A 15-year campaign that began quietly with that announcement in 2005 would involve several governments, hundreds of ministers and officials, thousands of meetings and phone calls and so much hospitality for foreign diplomats that, as one official put it, there were “no crustaceans left on the sea bed”.