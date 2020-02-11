Sinn Féin’s extraordinary success in last weekend’s election is the biggest disruption to the political duopoly that the State has ever experienced.

Some parallels may be drawn with the Spring Tide of 1992. However, what happened last Saturday is unprecedented. The result of the general election in 1992 saw the Labour Party merely close the gap with the two larger parties – both in terms of vote share and number of Dáil seats – albeit temporarily. This time is clearly different.