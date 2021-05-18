Housing to dominate second Cabinet meeting with new plans on cuckoo funds

A second Cabinet meeting will be held later on Tuesday evening to agree new plans to limit the sale of future properties to so-called cuckoo funds and increase the number of homes available to first-time buyers.

Ministers met at 9am on Tuesday morning with another meeting planned for around 6pm specifically to address the issue of housing.

Under proposals going to Cabinet, the Government may increase stamp duty on investment funds in a move that may require a Dáil vote on Tuesday evening.

Future housing developments will have up to 30 per cent of properties earmarked for first-time buyers on top of an extra 20 per cent that will be ringfenced for social and affordable homes.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will bring a memo setting out the new rules around bulk buying in a planning circular.

He will propose introducing amendments to the Affordable Housing Bill 2021 which would earmark a certain percentage of properties for first-time buyers in future developments.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on housing Eoin Ó Broin said that any changes to planning law “must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop”.

“Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien must act in a speedy and comprehensive way to bring an end to the bulk buying of family homes by institutional investors.

“Any changes to planning rules must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop. There are ways to do this without falling foul of the Constitution.”

Mr O’Brien has insisted it is an absolute priority to “level the playing pitch” for first-time home buyers.

Introducing his Affordable Housing Bill which aims to make housing more affordable to rent or buy for low to medium income households, he said that work is underway to expand Part V of the Planning Act on the percentage of housing in developments that builders are obliged to provide for social and affordable units.

Speaking in the Seanad last night, Mr O’Brien said this will include designating a range of units for first-time buyers.

Referring to the issue on institutional funds buying up completed housing estates, he said “work is underway with the Attorney General, right now, to bring these amendments forward to further the playing pitch for first time buyers, which is an absolute clarity from the Government”.