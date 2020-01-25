Housing crisis: How each of the political parties say they’re going to fix it
Wondering how to vote? Here’s what the parties will do for tenants, first-time buyers and the homeless
Fine Gael has expanded its Help to Buy scheme until 2021. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
The Housing Fix is an Irish Times series exploring solutions to Ireland’s housing crisis – arguably the biggest social and economic issue facing the country and its next government – in the run-up to the general election.
Housing is one of the key battlegrounds in the general election – there is continuing public outcry over the high cost of rents, growing levels of homelessness and little affordability.