Housing crisis: How each of the political parties say they’re going to fix it

Wondering how to vote? Here’s what the parties will do for tenants, first-time buyers and the homeless

Jennifer Bray

Fine Gael has expanded its Help to Buy scheme until 2021. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Fine Gael has expanded its Help to Buy scheme until 2021. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Housing Fix is an Irish Times series exploring solutions to Ireland’s housing crisis – arguably the biggest social and economic issue facing the country and its next government – in the run-up to the general election.

Housing is one of the key battlegrounds in the general election – there is continuing public outcry over the high cost of rents, growing levels of homelessness and little affordability.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.